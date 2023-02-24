WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire on Adams Street in Westboro Friday morning.

Police say Adams Street is closed at Orchard Hill Drive and could be for some time.

Drivers are asked to seek another route while firefighters respond to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)