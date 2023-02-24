WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) – A fire burned through part of a home in Westborough on Friday, growing to two alarms as firefighters from multiple area communities battled flames, according to local officials.

The Westborough Fire Department said a resident in a home on Adams Street called 911 to report a fire in their living room around 6:30 a.m.

The resident, who lived in the house alone, was able to evacuate and was not injured, according to the fire department.

Officials said the fire was declared under control around 7:15 a.m.

Fire Chief Patrick Purcell said in a statement that crews were able to knock the fire down before it spread.

He continued, adding that the resident was alerted to the fire by functioning smoke detectors.

The Westborough Fire Department said damage is estimated at $500,000. The town’s building commissioner was inspecting the home as of Friday afternoon as the resident made housing arrangements with family.

Officials said investigators determined the fire was the result of an “overloaded older-style extension cord” with a space heater plugged in.

Firefighters from Grafton, Hopkinton, Northborough, Shrewsbury and Southborough also responded alongside Westboro crews.

