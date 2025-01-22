WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Worcester amid freezing temperatures Wednesday morning, officials said.

At around 8 a.m., firefighters were first called to a home on Hitchcock Road, but discovered a raging fire at a house on Freeland Street, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke coming from the second and third floors, the department said. Officials called a third alarm to bring more crews to the scene for assistance in the extreme cold.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape, according to the Worcester fire chief.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 25 minutes, he said.

Ten people were displaced from the home, and four were displaced from the home behind it, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

