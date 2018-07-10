SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) – Fire crews battled intense flames in hot temperatures while responding to a house fire in Saugus Tuesday.

Sky7 was over the scene of a large fire at a home on Juniper Drive. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion in the back of the house. The Saugus fire chief said the home became engulfed in flames immediately after the explosion.

Relatives say the family that lives in the home, Elaine DeJesus, Alexander Silva, and their 11-year-old son, are out of the country.

DeJesus and Silva, both pastors at Temple of Miracles Church in Malden, have been away for two weeks on a religious mission in Brazil. The homeowners have cut their trip short and are on their way back to Saugus.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, but the chief said spontaneous combustion is a possibility. He said there was a grill with a propane tank in the back of the house.

Temperatures in excess of 90 degrees made for difficult conditions for responding firefighters. Extra help was immediately called in.

