Crews battle intense blaze at Saugus home

SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) – Fire crews battled intense flames in hot temperatures while responding to a house fire in Saugus Tuesday.

Sky7 was over the scene, showing a large fire at a home on Juniper Drive.

Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion in the back of the house.

Officials told 7News there was a grill with a propane tank in the back of the house. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials are looking into whether it was spontaneous combustion of the propane tank due to the heat.

The family that lives in the home, a couple and their 11-year-old son, are in Brazil on a mission trip. Both of the homeowners are pastors at a church in Malden. Relatives told 7News that the family was expected to be in Brazil for a couple weeks, but they are now on their way back to the home.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The

Temperatures in excess of 90 degrees made for difficult conditions for responding firefighters. Extra help was immediately called in.

