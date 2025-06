LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities battled a large brush fire in Leominster on Saturday.

Crews extinguished the large pile of brush in the area of Jungle Road with the help of companies from several surrounding communities.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

