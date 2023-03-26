NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a large brush fire that broke out in Natick on Sunday.

Cellphone video showed the flames burning near the Natick Mall. The brush fire also damaged several nearby power lines and left some nearby residents in the dark.

Windy conditions made battling the blaze difficult. It has since been extinguished.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)