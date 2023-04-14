NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – A large brush fire in Northborough sent smoke rising into the sky and drew an emergency response Friday.

Crews were on scene as of around 2:30 p.m. in the Mount Pisgah area.

In a message on social media, police asked community members to avoid the area, adding that roads were closed.

Large brush fire Mt. Pisgah. Please avoid the area. Roads are closed. pic.twitter.com/fzvIlcRXEK — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) April 14, 2023

Overhead, SKY7-HD captured video of flames as fire crews could be seen nearby.

Officials have continued to share warnings about dangerous fire conditions this week as multiple fires have kept crews busy around the state.

In Northborough, crews were already on scene on Tuesday at a separate brush fire off Church Street.

Fire Chief David Parenti said the fire on Tuesday started in a backyard area before wind spread it up a hill and across three acres of land.

No further information on the fire on Friday was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)