SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Salem worked through the night to extinguish a large brush fire near the Lynn line as a series of brush fires broke out across Massachusetts amid dry conditions.

The fire broke out near the Walmart on Highland Avenue and sent a large plume of smoke over the neighborhood.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to feed water lines into the woods, where brush and trees were on fire.

The area was still smoky and smoldering Sunday morning and fire officials said crews would remain on scene to extinguish hot spots throughout the day.

There were no reported injuries.

Another brush fire was burning in Weston on Sunday, where fire crews were working to contain the flames.

Other fires were reported in Millbury and Beverly.

