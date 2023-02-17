BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a large fire at a triple-decker in Brockton Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to the home at 107 Tribou Street around 7 a.m. found the second-floor of the home engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.

A photo shared by the Brockton Fire Department shows flames and heavy smoke extending into the third floor and through the roof of the home.

Brockton Firefighters on scene at 107 Tribou St. at a second alarm fire pic.twitter.com/HvgugfKejg — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 17, 2023

As of 8 a.m., most of the flames have been put out, fire officials said. However, crews remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

Building owner Freddie Johnson told 7NEWS he is the one who called 911 after seeing smoke. He has lived in the building for 74 years.

Johnson says several other residents live in the building and he believes they all got out safely. However, Johnson was not able to rescue his cats.

Fire officials later confirmed that all four people who were inside when the fire started are unharmed. A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)