WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a large fire at a grocery store in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire late Monday night.

Firefighters from more than six communities were called to help put out the flames at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street, right across from Lake Winnipesaukee.

A view from above shows the building completely engulfed in flames and a dark plume of smoke.

The family-owned store was lost to the fire, officials say.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

