SAN FRANCISCO (WHDH) – A commercial building in San Francisco went up in flames Saturday night.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Flames were seen shooting out of the roof.

The two-story building has five business on the first floor and residences on the second floor. The Red Cross said eight people were displaced, but no one was hurt.

According to CNN, it reportedly took 140 firefighters to put out the blaze.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.

