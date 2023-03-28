NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were on scene in New Bedford Tuesday afternoon battling a massive fire on Acushnet Avenue. 

SKY7 over the scene showed flames shooting from the windows of a building. Heavy smoke was also visible. 

Firefighters could be seen working to get flames under control around 4 p.m., using ladders and what appeared to be a drone to survey the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

