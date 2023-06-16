WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Onset Friday to battle a large fire burning in a boat. 

Officials said an initial call came in around 5 p.m. reporting a fire at the Safe Harbor Onset Bay marina near Plymouth Street.

Video from the scene later showed smoke billowing into the sky as crews doused flames with hoses. 

Photos from a different angle showed flames burning in one boat that appeared to be moored within the marina.

The scene remained active shortly before 5:45 p.m. 

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

