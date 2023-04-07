BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were on scene in Brockton Friday night battling a large house fire on Montello Street.

Flames were visible shooting out of a building in the area just before 11 p.m. as firefighters continued to pour water on the fire. Heavy smoke was also blanketing the area.

Speaking with 7NEWS, a man said the fire started on the first floor, forcing him, his partner and five children to jump out a window.

Individuals on scene said nobody was hurt.

