BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were on scene in Brockton Friday night battling a large house fire on Montello Street. 

Flames were visible shooting out of a building in the area just before 11 p.m. as firefighters continued to pour water on the fire. Heavy smoke was also blanketing the area.

Speaking with 7NEWS, a man said the fire started on the first floor, forcing him, his partner and five children to jump out a window. 

Individuals on scene said nobody was hurt. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

