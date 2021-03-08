Crews battle large house fire in Winchendon

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - SKY7 HD was over the scene of a fire in Winchendon Monday night as thick black smoke rose into the air.

The fire broke out at a home on Spring Street.

Firefighters worked to keep it from spreading to neighboring structures by pouring gallons of water over the top of the home.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire in unclear at this time.

