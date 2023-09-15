BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Billerica Friday after a large fire broke out in a junkyard.

SKY7-HD was over the scene off Town Farm Lane around 2:45 p.m. where a massive plume of smoke could be seen rising from a metal building within the junkyard.

Flames could be seen pouring out of the building and spreading to cars parked nearby. Several fire crews were spotted pouring water on the fire.

Billerica fire officials said one person had been taken to the hospital as of around 2:45 p.m. The person was walking, officials said, but was hospitalized as a precaution.

No further information was immediately available.

