LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews faced frigid conditions while battling a 3-alarm house fire in Lawrence overnight.

Firefighters responding to a reported house fire on Tremont Street found massive flames shooting out of the building, according to Lawrence fire officials.

There has been no word on any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

