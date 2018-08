BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews battled a manhole explosion in South Boston Thursday night.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the ground on West First Street.

The street was closed while firefighters put the blaze out.

Eversource crews arrived on the scene a short time later.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)