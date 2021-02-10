Crews battle massive 4-alarm blaze at Boxboro apartment complex

BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a massive blaze at an apartment complex in Boxboro.

Crews arriving at the scene on Swanson Road found flames and black smoke shooting out of the top floor of the complex.

The roof was extensively damaged and firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze from above.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple families were displaced.

