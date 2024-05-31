TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were battling a massive barn fire on Patriots Road in Templeton Thursday night.

The blaze completely overtook several buildings, including a horse barn. As of 11 p.m., the fire appeared to be out, but many firefighters were still on scene.

There was no information available on any injuries Thursday night.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

