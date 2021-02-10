Crews battle massive blaze at Boxboro apartment complex

BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a massive blaze at an apartment complex in Boxboro.

Crews arriving at the scene on Swanson Road found flames and black smoke shooting out of the top floor of the complex.

The roof was extensively damaged and firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze from above.

There has been no word on any injuries or how the fire may have ignited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

