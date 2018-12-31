Crews battle massive blaze in North Brookfield

NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a massive blaze at a multi-family home Monday in North Brookfield.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the house, and smoke was billowing from the roof of the residential building on Nursery Avenue.

Several departments assisted, trying to knock the fire down.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials say everyone got out safely.

