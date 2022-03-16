COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a massive boat fire at a Massachusetts Department of Transportation maintenance depot on Wednesday.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Crocker Lane where a boat was already engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

No injuries were reported but the boat is a total loss.

Authorities have not said how the boat caught fire.

