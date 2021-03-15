Crews battle massive brush fire on North Shore

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are working to contain a massive brush fire that broke out on the North Shore on Monday.

Crews are battling the blaze in a wooded area along the Peabody-Salem line.

Video from Sky7 HD showed heavy smoke billowing into the air as flames raged below the trees.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Massachusetts and Rhode Island until 9 p.m. tonight due to dry conditions and strong wind.

The NWS also warned that fires may spread rapidly and become difficult to knock down.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

