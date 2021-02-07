Crews battling massive Revere blaze

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were at the scene of a large fire early Sunday morning in Revere.

Firefighters responding to a fire that broke out on Mountain Avenue during the morning hours found flames and heavy smoke coming from a roof.

Crews were still at the scene around 7 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

