MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a massive fire at a home on Governor’s Avenue in Medford Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 1 a.m. and remain on scene as of 6 a.m. to monitor hot spots.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen shooting through at least five windows of the home. Crews said the elevation of the home made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

Both sides of Governor’s Avenue are blocked off to traffic.

Medford Fire Chief John Freedman says no one was injured, as the home that caught on fire is vacant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

