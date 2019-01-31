Crews battle massive fire, freezing temperatures in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a massive fire in frigid conditions Thursday night in Revere.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of a multi-family home on Temple Street as temperatures hovered near the single digits.

There was no word on any injuries or if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)