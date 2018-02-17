REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews battled a massive fire at a business in Revere.

Flames broke out at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday at Sozio, a retro appliance store, on Route 60.

The store’s owner called in the fire, officials said in a press conference Saturday night.

The deputy fire chief said the building is a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire, according Revere’s deputy fire chief.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)