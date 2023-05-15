HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were on scene in Hull Monday afternoon as a massive fire tore through a home on Q Street in town.

SKY7-HD was over the area around 6:15 p.m. where smoke could be seen billowing over surrounding neighborhoods.

Multiple firefighters were seen pouring water on the fire from multiple angles.

Dry and windy conditions have been in place around parts of Massachusetts, bringing wind gusting to 30 miles-per-hour in some coastal areas. Elsewhere, brush fires in nearby Lynn forced officials to close trails within the Lynn Woods Reservation and call in a helicopter to drop water on burning wooded areas.

Back in Hull on Monday, flames had torn through both floors of the burning home by 6:15 p.m. as whipping winds could be seen coming off the beach nearby.

Most of the flames appeared to be out by 6:30 p.m., though some fire was still visible.

Part of the home appeared to have collapsed.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)