LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a massive house fire on Sachem Street in Lynn on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the scene around noon. Aerial footage shows smoke and flames extending through the roof of the triple-decker.

Fire officials say six families live in the building. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

