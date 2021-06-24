NORTHWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a massive multi-alarm blaze in Northwood, New Hampshire Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to reports of the house fire arrived to find it already fully engulfed.

There has been no word on any injuries or what may have caused it to ignite.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)