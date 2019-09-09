Crews battle massive truck fire at produce center in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck parked at a produce center in Chelsea caught fire Monday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters responding to the New England Produce Center on Beacham Street found a trailer engulfed in flames.

Video from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing into the air as crews doused the truck in water.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A produce truck went up in flames in Chelsea on Beacham Street. Chelsea fire on scene. Stay with #7News for updates 📸- Rich Maggio pic.twitter.com/0oyylHyKgr — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) September 9, 2019

