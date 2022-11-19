BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton fire crews battled through cold conditions late Friday night to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a home on Walnut Street.

Fire officials say there was an initial call for an elderly person in the building, though a search did not uncover anyone. An initial indication indicates the fire broke out somewhere in the basement.

Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Marchetti said heavy fire and hoarding-like conditions made battling the blaze more difficult. Officials do not believe the person was in the building when the fire broke out.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)