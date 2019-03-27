Crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a multi-alarm fire that broke out in Hull late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to a blaze in the area of Nantasket Avenue were met with large flames and heavy smoke.

There were no reports of injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)