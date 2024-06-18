CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive, multi-alarm fire at a Concord home.

The house on Bartkus Farm Road went up in flames Tuesday afternoon in the midst of a heat wave in Massachusetts. Firefighters are working on the home in 91-degree weather, high humidity, and winds of around 10 to 12 miles per hour.

Aerial footage of the scene showed the home engulfed in flames in a wooded area of Concord. Plumes of white smoke wafted upward as firefighters sprayed water on the blaze.

The fire appears to be growing and expanding from one side of the home to the other.

No other information was immediately available as of 6:30 p.m.

