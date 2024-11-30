WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked late into the night to extinguish a house fire in Woburn.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Winstead Avenue could be seen using ladder trucks to battle flames that were racing through the home.

The fire has since been knocked down, revealing the charred remains of the structure.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)