NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – Multiple brush fires sent smoke and flames into the sky and drew emergency responses in communities including Northborough, Hopkinton and Clinton on Friday.

Crews were in Northborough as of around 2:30 p.m. in the Mount Pisgah area, according to police, who asked community members to avoid the area in a message on Twitter.

Overhead, SKY7-HD captured video of flames as fire crews could be seen nearby.

Elsewhere, Massachusetts State Police said its personnel were on scene at a brush fire affecting traffic on the Mass. Pike in Hopkinton as of around 4 p.m.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area, warning of “significant delays.”

Crews could be seen pouring water off the Pike onto smoke and flames in Hopkinton shortly before 4 p.m. Though some traffic was getting by, heavy backups could be seen in the area.

Another fire was burning as of around 4 p.m. near the Clinton/Sterling line, where a fire truck could be seen drawing water from the nearby Wachusett Reservoir.

Officials have continued to share warnings about dangerous fire conditions this week as multiple fires have kept crews busy around the state.

In Northborough, crews were already on scene on Tuesday at a separate brush fire off Church Street.

Fire Chief David Parenti said the fire on Tuesday started in a backyard area before wind spread it up a hill and across three acres of land.

No further information on the fire on Friday was immediately available.

