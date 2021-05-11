Crews battle raging fire at historic NH barn with farm animals inside

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A historic barn with farm animals inside went up in flames in Stratham, New Hampshire late Monday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire called in by a passerby at 69 Portsmouth Ave. just after 10:30 p.m. found a barn that is more than 100 years old engulfed in flames, according to Stratham Fire Chief Matt Larrabee.

Crews worked to release as many animals from the barn as possible.

A second barn ignited but firefighters contained those flames to the exterior surfaces, Larrabee said.

Neither the houses nor the apartment on the property sustained damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

