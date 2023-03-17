LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a raging fire at Sweeney’s Package Store on Essex Street in Lawrence Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and stayed on scene for hours to extinguish the blaze.

Witnesses saw the roof cave in and flames burst out from the liquor store and a cake shop next door.

The fire caused the back of the building to collapse. Firefighters could only fight the flames from the outside.

According to the Chief Brian Moriarty, fighting the fire was especially difficult because there were no sprinklers in the liquor store.

“We had pretty heavy smoke conditions in not only the cake factory, but the package store behind us,” Moriarty said. “As it turns out, we think the majority of the fire was in the package store, but it’s just that the alarms in the cake factory are what notified us.”

Officials say no injuries were reported, but the building is a total loss.

The owner of Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes spoke with 7NEWS on scene, emotional about the loss of her business.

“You want to go in there and try to stop the fire,” said Danaris Mazara. “I feel very sorry for our customers this week, for their parties. It’s very difficult for them and for us.”

Even as the smoke clears, all eyes are on rebuilding. State Rep. Francisco Paulino was on scene and says he will be there every step of the way.

“The building will need to be rebuilt, they will come back stronger,” Paulino said. “We are a strong community, we support business owners. We are going to help them come to back.”

“We are Lawrence and we know how to pass through difficult times,” Mazara said. “We are going to come back very strongly.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

