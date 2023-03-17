LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a raging fire at Sweeney’s Package Store on Essex Street in Lawrence Friday morning.

Witnesses saw the roof cave in and flames burst out from the liquor store and a cake shop next door.

The fire caused the back of the building to collapse. Firefighters could only fight the flames from the outside.

According to the Chief Brian Moriarty, fighting the fire was especially difficult because there were no sprinklers in the liquor store.

“We had pretty heavy smoke conditions in not only the cake factory, but the package store behind us,” Moriarty said. “As it turns out, we think the majority of the fire was in the package store, but it’s just that the alarms in the cake factory are what notified us.”

As of 7 a.m., firefighters remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)