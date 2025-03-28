BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were working to put out a raging Brookline house fire Friday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted plumes of smoke coming from the Freeman Street home, just before 4 p.m.

Crews were seen on the roof, cutting holes to vent the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)