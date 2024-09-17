BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a large brush fire in the Stony Brook Reservation area Monday, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston firefighters could be seen using thousands of feet of hose in order to fight the flames in the wooded area off Enneking Parkway.

Monday’s fire was the second brush fire in the area in the last few days.

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.

Companies working at another large brush fire in the woods off of Enneking Parkway. Companies had to relay pump, using thousands of feet of hose in order to get a water supply to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/UAdiUrKhC4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 16, 2024

