Crews battle simultaneous boat fires in Centerville

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to two major boat fires off Centerville Thursday.

The fire broke out shortly before noon on Wequaquet Lake and quickly spread to the second boat causing both to become fully engulfed.

Firefighters battled the intense flames as they worked to tow the burning boats toward a ramp on Shoot Flying Hill Road.

The road was closed for almost two hours as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

