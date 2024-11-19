SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Swampscott Tuesday morning.

Flying over the scene on Pine Street, SKY7-HD spotted smoke pouring out of the roof of the charred building.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. No additional details were available Tuesday afternoon.

