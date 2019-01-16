Crews battle tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of Mass. Pike eastbound was closed Wednesday night as crews battled a tractor-trailer fire.
The fire broke out in a tractor-trailer near the Weston/Natick line.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the truck as crews tried putting it out.
One lane re-opened once the fire was extinguished.
There was no word on injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
