Crews battle tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of Mass. Pike eastbound was closed Wednesday night as crews battled a tractor-trailer fire.

The fire broke out in a tractor-trailer near the Weston/Natick line.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the truck as crews tried putting it out.

One lane re-opened once the fire was extinguished.

There was no word on injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air. 

 

