FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews put out a tugboat fire in Fall River early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on a tugboat docked along the Taunton River extinguished the flames onboard.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

