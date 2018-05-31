WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire traveled inside a Wilmington home early Thursday morning after sparking outside.

Flames broke out on Nassau Avenue just before 3:30 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh said.

Crews arrived and knocked down a fire on a fence, which had extended to an adjacent home.

Firefighters entered the home and found hidden pockets of flames inside the ceiling above the garage. They then went through the roof to put out the fire, Cavanaugh said.

Four people inside the home made it out of the house safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

