Brockton Fire responded to a 2-alarm fire in a building on Waverly Street that left nine residents homeless and one firefighter injured.

Heavy smoke and fire damage was visible on the second and third floors as well as the attic and roof of the building.

Breaking:2 alarms on Waverly Street In Brockton…no word on any injuries #7News pic.twitter.com/wvlgDbX9YT — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 11, 2023

A barber working down the street first noticed the flames and, along with a nearby police officer, got into the building and knocked on apartment doors to make sure residents got out safely.

The two helped a woman and her small children were able to get out of the second floor before the fire got worse. One firefighter was seen taken from the scene on a stretcher.

Breaking:one firefighter injured at Brockton fire scene on Waverly St #7News pic.twitter.com/xR0VJYfptq — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 11, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and residents of the building are working with the Red Cross.

