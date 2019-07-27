Crews battling 3-alarm apartment fire in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Lowell are battling a 3-alarm blaze that broke out at an apartment building Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a six-unit apartment building on Cross Street, near The Market Basket, around 7:30 a.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second and third floor resulting in a second and third alarm to be called to the scene.

The flames which have been extinguished and are now working to put out the hotspots.

“We are now pulling all of the ceilings, overhauling, and looking for hotspots,” fire chief Jeffrey Windward said.

With temperatures rising, Trinity MS and Lowel General Paramedics are on scene assisting the firefighters with rehab.

“One good thing we have is a shift change, we have a 3-alarms so we have a lot of firefighters on scene so we are able to rotate crews out because of the hot weather,” Windward said. “We are worried about people getting dehydrated and having medical issues.”

Dozens of residents, including many children, all escaped safely.

A man who had gone out to get a coffee says he was driving nearby and jumped out and started knocking on doors when he saw the smoke coming out of the building.

John Rubonesha and others who live in the apartment building reflect on the experience they had this morning.

“Our neighbors came down and they are yelling and they said there’s a fire in the apartment,” Rubonesha said.

People inside say they ran out with just the clothes they were wearing at the time.

“And then I see the fire in the door for my neighbor and then I go, I tell my children,” one man said.

Another man says he had to get his eight children out from the third floor and they were able able to get out okay.

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire at a nearby church.

No injuries have been reported.

Windward says how important working smoke alarms are since everyone was able to get out of the building and no one was injured or killed in the blaze.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

